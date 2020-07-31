46,703 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 11.14. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

