4,000 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

