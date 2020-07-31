3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $152.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.69. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,751,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,290 shares of company stock worth $4,757,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

