360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.47.

QFIN opened at $13.57 on Monday. 360 Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. 360 Finance had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $449.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 360 Finance will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,387,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of 360 Finance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 360 Finance by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 70,629 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 Finance by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

