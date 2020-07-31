3,542,410 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,542,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,712,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

NYSE:CARR opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

