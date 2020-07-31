30,000 Shares in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at $3,218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 381,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 800,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 269,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 260,128 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. ORBCOMM Inc has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ORBC. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.25.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.