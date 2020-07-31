29,915 Shares in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Akoustis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,595.99% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 514,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,277.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,987. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.