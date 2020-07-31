2,821 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000.

ACWI opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

