2,352 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,903,000 after buying an additional 2,377,638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,080,000 after buying an additional 850,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,442,000 after buying an additional 183,664 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,934,000 after buying an additional 6,584,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

