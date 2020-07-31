1,985 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,845,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $116.98 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $117.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.19.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

