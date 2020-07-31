1,885 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $1,092,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4,075.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

NYSE WHR opened at $163.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.03. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $166.06.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.