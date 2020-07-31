18,055 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $11,531,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 80.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

