1,027 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,498,000 after purchasing an additional 316,756 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $284.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $299.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.44.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.