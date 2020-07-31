10,097 Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 43,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,672 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

