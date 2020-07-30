Zynex’s (ZYXI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZYXI. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zynex in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut Zynex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $608.43 million, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 84.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth $152,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth $305,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

