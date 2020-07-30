ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $636.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZIOP shares. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

