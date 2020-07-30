Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Zimmer Biomet worth $99,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

