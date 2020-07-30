Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Position Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 68,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 17,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $139.58 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

