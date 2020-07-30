Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,773,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $101.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.