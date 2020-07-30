Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,641 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Hanger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 685.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,891 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 676.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,343 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,665 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hanger by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,935 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Hanger in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Hanger stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Hanger Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $233.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.31 million.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.