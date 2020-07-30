Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535,067 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 444,246 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,888,000 after buying an additional 787,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,990,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 192,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

