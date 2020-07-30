Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 62,417 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,417 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,695,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. Sidoti lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.91.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $161.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average is $156.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

