Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,692 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

