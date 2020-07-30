Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 56,804 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 97.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,804 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

NYSE:LHX opened at $173.00 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.35.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

