Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 85.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWLI opened at $201.80 on Thursday. National Western Life Group Inc has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $298.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.11.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter.

NWLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

