Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $4,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arcosa by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 63,609 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arcosa by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE ACA opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Arcosa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

