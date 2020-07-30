Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,060 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Scotiabank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

