Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,001 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after buying an additional 165,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,140,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. ValuEngine raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $155.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.