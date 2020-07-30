Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,190 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NYSE KR opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,124. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

