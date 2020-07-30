Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,811 Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,811 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Quanex Building Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NX stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $478.22 million, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price target on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

