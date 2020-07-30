Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC opened at $91.65 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.