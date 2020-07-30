Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $599,000 Investment in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Neenah as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Neenah by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neenah has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NP opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Neenah Inc has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter. Neenah had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 6,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.63 per share, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,571.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

