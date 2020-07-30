Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $190.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

