Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,682 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at $4,693,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ciena by 42.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 31.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 36,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ciena by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $279,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,995,960 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

