Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6,984.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $213.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

