Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Lydall worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDL. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lydall by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lydall by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lydall by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 64,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lydall by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 150,195 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of LDL opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $26.99.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

