Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $545,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CVR Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

CVI stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.35. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.91.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

