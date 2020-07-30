Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,675,000 after buying an additional 629,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after buying an additional 99,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $68,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 511,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INGR opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

