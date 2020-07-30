Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 60.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 59,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,376 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Trex by 16.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trex by 20.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 36.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

TREX opened at $139.63 on Thursday. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $140.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

