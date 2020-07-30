Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,605 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $11,687,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

