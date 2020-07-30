Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $217,000 Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $216,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $148.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

