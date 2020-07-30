Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Corteva by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Corteva by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 81,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

