Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,687 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $58,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $139.73 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $140.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.09.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

