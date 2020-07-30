Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Heritage Commerce worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 61,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,281.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 566,380 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 364,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBK. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

HTBK opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

In other news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $31,040.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,506.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

