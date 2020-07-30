Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after acquiring an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,517 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Shares of EMN opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.