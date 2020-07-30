Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $74,818,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,008.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 219,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 114.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 55,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.42. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.