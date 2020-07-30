Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Huron Consulting Group worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,122.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

