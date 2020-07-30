Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 7,177 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Bancorp by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 185,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $627.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 25.52%. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

