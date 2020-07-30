Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 419 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,676 shares of company stock worth $469,581. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

