Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Teekay Tankers worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $6,799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,460.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 228,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 96.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NYSE TNK opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $523.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.36. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $341.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.